Donald Soper, 77 of Hanover, passed away on May 6, 2019. Born on January 27, 1942 in Abington, he was the son of the late Herbert G. and Muriel (Walker) Soper. Donald proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was self employed as a contractor. Donald loved trains, fishing, cruising, Disney World, and was a talented craftsman. Above all, Donald adored his family. Donald is survived by his beloved wife Sally (Lydon) Soper. Devoted father of Leigh Gilcoine and her husband Steve of Hanson, Donald Soper and his wife Beth of Rockland, Dinnean Boss and her husband Joseph of Whitman, Lauren Mahoney and her husband Fred of Duxbury, Jamie Belanger and her husband Adam of East Bridgewater, and Erinn Zenker and her husband Allen of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of Nolan and Nicolas Gilcoine, Isabel and Dominic Pica, Victoria, Joseph, Zachary, and Allie Boss, Jack, Freddie, and Gabby Mahoney, AJ and Travis Zenker, and Rosalie and Ava Belanger. Visiting hours will be held in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Sunday, May 12, from 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St, Rte 139, Hanover. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations may be made to Boston Missions, 39 Kingston Street, Boston, MA 02111 or to Brigham and Women's Lung Transplant Department at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave, 3rd Floor, Boston MA 02116. For directions and to sign Donald's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from May 8 to May 15, 2019