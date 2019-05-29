|
Hazel Dorothy (Innis) Straughn, of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the devoted mom to Edward 'Casey', Carolyn and Edward Murray, and William (Boston/London), wife of Harold and grandmother to Mackenzie and Erin Murray. Born on December 14, 1937 and raised in Hingham, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Marguerite (Peterson) Innis. Hazel was the crazy, and feisty, sister to Marguerite 'Caroline' and Dale Caldwell (Okla.), Donald and Miyoko 'Chris' (Fla.), Carol Innis (Md./Fla.) and Christine 'Tina' Innis (Ol;a), and her late brothers Russell Jr. (Fla.), George (Mass.), and Joseph (Wis./Fla.). She was also the 'daughter' to the late Jean Taylor of Hingham and 'big sister' to Sharon (Taylor) and Ralph Morrison and Susan (Taylor) and David Margetts, both of Hingham, Frances (Taylor) and the late Bob Falvey of Kingston, and the late Jean Taylor of Hingham. Hazel was also the playful cousin to the Kehoes and niece of the late Boots and Hazel Kehoe of Hingham. She is also survived by her godmother, Sophie Peterson of Tewskbury, as well as many loving nieces and nephews throughout Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California as well as so many dear friends. Hazel's greatest joy was the happiness and independence of her son, Casey, whose smile and laughter always brightened her day, as it also does to his colleagues and customers at Stop and Shop in Norwell. Hazel will be remembered for her unconditional love, silly antics, blueberry muffins and her bright smile. "Your mothers Twinkies!" "Dont say I cant, say I will try." is Hazels legacy. Honoring Hazels wishes, a celebration of life and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation Website (moffitt.org/give) PO Box 23827 Tampa, FL 33623-3827 or Prom Angels visit (promangels.org/donate) 1034 East Washington Street, Hanson, MA 02341. To sign Hazel's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from May 29 to June 5, 2019