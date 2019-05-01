|
Kenneth "Ken" Paulin, 81, of Hanover, Pa., formerly of Hanover, Mass., entered into God's eternal care on Friday, March 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Born Sunday, February 13, 1938, in Boston, he was a son of the late William D. and Dorothy Stall Paulin. Ken received his master's degree in Engineering from Northeastern University and was a longtime employee of Polaroid in Waltham. After his retirement, he and Judith relocated to Hanover, Pa. While in college, he completed his ROTC training and later served as a Captain with the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Manchester, Md., and had been an active member of the First Congregational Church in Hanover, Mass., where he was a member of the Merriweds Couples Club. In his younger days, Ken built and raced sailboats and had a lifelong appreciation of cars and trains. Survivors include three sons, Thomas B. Paulin and his wife Theresa of Derry, N.H., Martin W. Paulin and his wife Cheryl of Hanover, Pa., and Steven B. Paulin and his wife Kathleen of Morehead City, N.C.; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Judith Henley Paulin, who died in 2012; and a brother, Robert Paulin. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, April 26, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Hanover Center Cemetery at 10 a.m. Please visit SullivanFuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from May 1 to May 8, 2019