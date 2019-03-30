|
Louise B. Newcombe, 90, of Hanover passed away on March 18, 2019, after a period of failing health. Louise was born March 17,1929, in Weymouth, the daughter of the late Henry A. Woolf and Stella Church Woolf. She attended and graduated from Rockland High School. Louise enjoyed boating and was an avid quilter. She was a member of the First Parish Church of Norwell Unitarian Universalist and sang in the choir. She made cookies for the choir every week. Louise was an incredible pie maker and cook. She married the late Nelson Rogers and had four sons, Glen and his wife Sue Rogers, Alan and his wife Diane Rogers, Paul and his wife Vangie Rogers and Dana and his wife Bridget Rogers. Louise later married the late Daniel Newcombe. Louise is survived by 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves 2 sisters, Charlotte Lawson and the late Nancy Toporowski. Louise's service will commence at the First Parish of Norwell Unitarian Universalist, 24 River St., Norwell, on April 6, 2019. A celebration of Louise's life will follow at the parish hall. The family would like to thank Life Care of Raynham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Norwell.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019