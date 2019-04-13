|
Patricia A. (McGarrell) Carley, 84, of Hanover passed away on April 10, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Helen McGarrell. Pat, "Patsy" "Pappy" "Nanny" "Gigi" as she was also called, was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, where she also married and started her family before moving to Hanover in 1974. She worked at the Division of Unemployment Security in Brockton until retiring in 1999. She was also actively involved for many years in her parish community, St. Mary's of Hanover. Pat was the devoted wife of 57 years to the late James P. Carley. She is survived by her loving children, James P. Carley Jr. of Hanover, Patricia E. Carley and her husband Brian Black of Canton, Maureen E. McLaughlin of Whitman, Christine F. Galvin of Hanson, Michelle A. Carley and her husband Matthew Grinnell of West Newbury. She was the dear sister of Helen Hathaway of Saco, Maine, and the late Joan Semerjian. Also survived by eight cherished grandchildren, Meghan, Colleen, James, Ryan, Robyn, Shayne, Hannah and Sarah; one great-grandchild, Julian; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was the great-grandmother of the late Richard Leonard. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Hanover, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rte. 139), Hanover, on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Pat's name to the Special Olympics Fund (specialolympics.org). For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019