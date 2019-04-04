Home

SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
Rajen J. Shah

Rajen Jayantilal Shah, age 39, passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019. Raj was raised in Sylvania, Ohio, and South Jordan, Utah, and attended Bingham High School. He graduated in 1997. He continued his education at the San Francisco Art Institute. After college, Raj entered into a career in graphic art and design. He was the son of Marie and Jayantilal Shah of Naples, Fla. He is survived by his sister, Sarita Shoulla and her husband Christopher Shoulla of Hanover. In addition, he is survived by his nieces, Madison, Marisa and Mackenzie Shoulla of Hanover. Visitation for friends and family will be at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover, on Friday, April 5, from 2:30-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
