Velma F. Mooney

Velma F. Mooney Obituary
Velma Florence Mooney, 90, of Hanover, and formerly of Weymouth, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 6, 2019. Born April 21, 1928, in Logansport, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Spellman) Grigsby. Velma proudly served her country as a Sergeant in the Marines. She was a lifetime member of the Woman's Marine Association, the American Legion Post 294, and the DAV Chapter 24 in Braintree. Velma also volunteered at New England Medical, Quincy City Hospital, and Brockton Veteran Recreation. Velma is survived by her children, Patrick Mooney, Lynn Frattasio and her husband Neal; grandchildren, Robbie, Lauren, Heather, Bobby and Holly; and 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. The family asks for no flowers. Instead, in Velma's memory, donations may be made to the Cardinal Cushing Centers, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339. Collections for Cardinal Cushing will also be accepted at the wake. For directions and to sign Velma's online guest book, visit www.sullivanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019
