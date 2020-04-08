|
Adam Lloyd Levin, a resident of Hingham for 43 years, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26 at the age of 67, after a long illness. Born in Waterbury, CT on October 21, 1952, son of Stanley and Lois Levin, Adam attended Governor Dummer Academy and received his B.A. in Religious Studies and Philosophy from Hamilton College. During his college years, he spent one summer on the isolated island of Miquelon, where he learned to speak French and enjoyed hiking in the neighboring island of St. Pierre. After graduating college, he took a 6 month long cross-country bicycle trip from Connecticut to San Diego with a friend, before entering Boston College Law School where he received his J.D. While in law school, he was Editor for the Commercial Code Law Journal. After law school, Adam practiced corporate law, with an emphasis on commercial real estate transactions for large corporations and in particular negotiating leases for cinema complexes in Boston and surrounding areas. Adam also believed deeply in serving his community. He served on the Board of Directors for the Hingham Rotary club for several years and faithfully attended every meeting until he was too sick to leave his house. At the time of his death, he was Trustee for the clubs Charitable Trust. He was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship for his dedication to Hingham Rotary and the Hingham community. Adam could always be counted on to be walking up and down Main Street during the 4th of July parade, selling buttons whose proceeds would benefit the following years parade. He walked with great pride even in the hottest weather and often with his beloved daughter Hannah by his side. Together they would also help compile the annual Rotary Clubs Hingham telephone directory with other Rotary Volunteers. Along with his commitment to Rotary Club, Adam served on the Board of Directors of Wellspring Organization in Hull, MA. He held this position from 2005 | 2016, until he was not well enough to serve any longer. For many years, he participated in the annual Drowned Hogs Swim for Wellspring. In addition, Adam helped launch the Hingham Symphony Orchestra and served on the Board of Trustees for a number of years, as well as a volunteer with his daughter by his side. Although Adam was a soft-spoken gentleman, who shied away from the spotlight, when he spoke at meetings, people listened as his words were always wise, measured and thoughtful. Family, friends and colleagues often turned to him for advice and guidance. He was kind and always greeted people with a smile and a handshake. Adam loved to travel, particularly to the National Parks, where he and his wife enjoyed hiking and birdwatching. Adam had a wonderful wry sense of humor, in particular, with regard to himself. Despite his continued failing health, he was always saying something funny, yet poignant, to put others at ease. Throughout a decades-long series of catastrophic health events, Adam never lost his fierce will to live and to share his life with his family and be an active member of his community. He was a fighter to the end, rarely complained and left an indelible impression on the many members of the medical community at The Brigham and Womens Hospital who treated him over the last many years. His medical team looked at him with awe and great respect through all that he had endured in his adult lifetime. Adam leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Gail Nathanson, his beloved daughter, Hannah Sarah Levin and her fianc Tansu Karaman, his sister, Amy Levin, of Larchmont, N.Y., his sister-in-law Judith Nathanson and brother-in-law Neil Onerheim, of Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellspring Inc, 814 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020