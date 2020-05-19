Home

Alfred J. LaGreca, Sr. entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Al was predeceased by his loving parents, John and Louise (Burgdorf), his siblings John LaGreca, Shirley and William Burbine. He is survived by his wife Marie (Lucas), the love of his life. Together they shared 38 years living an adventurous, passionate and happy life. Most of their time was spent in Hingham and recently East Sandwich. He is also survived by two sons from a previous marriage, Fred and John of Natick, and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Jocelyn LaGreca. Al was a service-connected disabled veteran, a tireless advocate for the homeless and veterans. He leaves behind a supportive network of friends, business associates and extended family, including many first cousins. A true Boston sports fan, runner, golfer, animal lover, devout Catholic, proud Italian American and a long-time member of a 12 step program where he made a positive impact on many individuals' lives. A Catholic Mass and reception will follow at a later date. Services being provided by the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020
