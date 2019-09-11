|
Alice Hedge Brewer, of Hingham, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born May 19, 1924, the daughter of William and Alice Hedge. She was the youngest of three daughters having been predeceased by Susan Hedge Hossfeld and Lucia Russell Woods. She was also predeceased by her loving husband John D. Brewer Jr. Alice is survived by her three children Marion Brewer, Penny Brewer and her husband Nathan Bekemeier, Jack Brewer and his wife Susan Bielski and her granddaughter Mia Bekemeier and her husband Colin Zeigler. Alice was a graduate of Winsor School and Bryn Mawr College. An avid sailor and tennis player, she was happiest in the cockpit of her sail boat or on the tennis courts or spending time with the friends shed met through the years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 at Second Parish Church in Hingham, 685 Main St, Hingham, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Antiquarian Society (Hedge House), 126 Water St., Plymouth, MA 02360 or Second Parish Church in Hingham, 685 Main St, Hingham, MA. For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019