Alvaro M. Zeppi, who immigrated from Florence, Italy, in 1956, and resided in Hingham, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Sylvia (Anderson) Zeppi and loving father of Renato Zeppi and his wife Susan of Wilmington and Rebecca Knight and her husband Aaron of Norwell; cherished grandfather of Jodi Tran, Teresa Smith, Rachel Zeppi, Rocco Scalfani, the late Faith McConnell, and Isaiah, Elisha, and Moriah Knight; cherished great-grandfather of Kyle Callinan, Olivia and Sean Smith, and Ethan, James and Maxwell Tran. Alvaro was a dedicated family man who worked hard with his best friend and wife, Sylvia, to make sure his family had everything they needed. For over thirty years he got up at 4:30 a.m. to timely get to the Boston Ritz Carlton, serving breakfast to their customers and throughout each long day up and down the hotel stairways. He did not always love his occupation, but he loved his family, which is all that mattered in the end. He would often carry a serious demeanor, but he also had a great sense of humor and would break out in a hearty laugh when prompted. His family will sorely miss his presence. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Parish Church, 147 North Street, Hingham. Interment will be in the Hingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation, care of Harbor House, 11 Condito Road, Hingham, MA 02043. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
