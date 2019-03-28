|
Ann Henry Hutchinson, age 83, formerly of Hingham, MA, passed away from unknown causes at her residence in St. Marys, GA on October 18th, 2018. Ann was a resident of Hingham for 30 years, from 1964-1993, and maintained close ties to the area. Ann was born in Perry, FL on September 28, 1935. She was the daughter of the late John B. and Helon Reddick Henry. Ann moved to Jacksonville, FL upon completion of WWII and considered it to be her childhood home. She met and married her husband of 62 years, Jack Hutchinson, while attending the University of Florida. Upon graduation, Ann worked as an elementary school teacher. She moved to Hingham in 1964, after Jack accepted a job transfer to the area. The family would remain in Hingham to raise their children. She often commented that her time in Hingham was her happiest phase of life. Ann eventually became a stay-at-home mom, but was always active in volunteer work. She was a long standing member of the Hingham Republican Committee. She volunteered to help with numerous statewide Republican races. For several years, she co-ran the kitchen at St. Johns Episcopal Church, where the family were active members. In later years, she volunteered as a docent for Georgia Southern University, giving historical tours of St. Marys and Cumberland Island, GA. Caring for others was something that drove Anns spirit. She was always there with a meal, game, book, phone call or note for someone who was sick. In her prime, she loved to entertain and cook for a crowd. Her generous spirit will be missed by many. Ann is survived by her husband, Jack. Her children: John and Amy (Edward) and her grandchildren: Scott, Anna, and Heidi. A memorial and committal service will be held in her honor at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 172 Main St., Hingham, MA at 1 p.m. on April 13, 2019.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019