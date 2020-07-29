1/1
Ann R. Wilson
Ann Revere Wilson of Jamestown, RI., passed away on July 16, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded by family. Born in Boston, MA on January 19, 1934, she was married to her beloved husband, John (Jack) A. Wilson for 65 years. They were long-time residents of Simsbury, CT before moving to Jamestown, RI in 1992. Ann was a proud member of the DAR and enjoyed traveling, golf, gardening and entertaining | she never missed a party! Her love of life and devil-may-care attitude has been passed down to her family. One always knew when Ann arrived! Ann was the loving mother of two sons, William Randall (Andrea) of Narragansett, RI and Robert Knowlton (Lori) of Charleston, SC. She leaves 5 grandchildren: Tim (Jamie), Brian, Bill (Pam), Jaclyn and Lindsay, and one great-grandchild, Rita Marie. She also leaves her brother William Lincoln (Susan) of Bluff, Utah. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anns memory may be made to St. Matthews Church, 87 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown, RI 02835 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 0290. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in The Hingham Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
