Anne Frances Magner, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher, was called home to God on September 18. She was 82. Born in Hingham on October 23, 1937, Anne was the third of Henry J. and Mary Curtin Magners four children. She was an honor student and three-sport athlete | field hockey, basketball and swimming | at Hingham High School. Prior to her graduation in 1955, she completed the course of study in Christian doctrine and later joined the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph to become the best person I could be, the holiest person I could be. Anne earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Regis College. Known as Sister Rose Carmel, she taught at Catholic schools in Norwood, Neponset, Natick and, from 1968 to 1972, Lima, Peru. After 17 years, Anne retired from the convent and continued teaching at elementary schools in Lawrence, Everett and Chelsea. Fluent in Spanish, she earned her masters degree in transitional bilingual education at Boston College, where she later taught and earned an additional 30 units of post-graduate credit. During her career, Anne wrote curriculum for the Massachusetts Dept. of Education, worked as the head teacher for the states migrant education program, and presented workshops at schools and colleges throughout New England. Anne was cited in Whos Who in American Education in 1989-1990. After retiring in 2000, she worked as a substitute teacher. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and travel. Anne was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Mary Ruscio, Henry Magner Jr. and Edward Magner. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Barbara Ruscio, Bianca Kaplanek, Henry Magner III, Anne Tierney, Dante Ruscio, Jacqueline Horan and Karen Tenore, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral Mass will be held October 2 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Pauls Parish, 147 North St., Hingham. Donations in Annes memory may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Office of Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135.



