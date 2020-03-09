Home

Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Second Parish Church
685 Main St.
Hingham, MA
Anne M. Leahy

Anne M. Leahy Obituary
Anne M. Leahy, of Hingham, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, peacefully at home at the age of 72. She was the daughter of Mary Edna and Francis W. Dorion (deceased) of South Boston. Anne leaves behind her beloved husband, Edward W. Leahy; and her three loving children, Jennifer Leahy, Timothy Leahy and his partner Jessica Schrader, and Andrew Leahy and his partner Desha Abe. She is also survived by 4 precious grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Maureen Enos and was predeceased by her brothers Paul and Francis "Buddy" Dorion. After graduation from the Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston, Anne moved to Weymouth and then Hingham where she devoted her life to working with students at the Hingham High School then worked as a librarian at The Patriot Ledger. Most of all, Anne was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. A memorial service will be celebrated Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Second Parish Church, 685 Main St., Hingham. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Hingham, with a reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Anne M. Leahy to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020
