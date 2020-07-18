We loved Tony and all the Kiernan family! My life was fullest when the triplets came to play with my only son David. They came often, as I loved a full house as much as Tony and Susan. I served with Tony on a variety of boards and committees and was active with Susan also at so many school activities. Our hearts are full with love for this special family. Tony will be missed by all. With sympathy, Vicki and Fran Donlan

Vicki Donlan

Friend