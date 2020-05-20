|
Anthony Peter Merlino, of Hingham, Massachusetts passed away at the age of 82 in Leesburg, Virginia. Tony was the husband of his loving wife Rosemary Helen (Coviello) Merlino for 59 years. He is survived by his wife, two daughters Carla Felder and Patrina Hviid, sons-in-law Frank Felder and Fred Hviid, and five grandchildren, Megan and Francesca Felder and Christina, Nicholas, and Derek Hviid. He was predeceased in death by his parents Andrew and Santa Maria Merlino and sisters Tina and Mary Martino. Tony was a graduate of Burdett College, Class of 1959, earning his Associates Degree in Business Administration. From 1959 to 1992, he worked at John Hancock and retired as the Director of Field Sales Personnel. Tony served his community throughout his life, including as an Army Reservist, the Venerable of the Sons of Italy Hingham Lodge, the Sports Commissioner of the Sons of Italy Massachusetts, and the President of the Jimmy Fund Council of Greater Boston. In 1996, he received the Jimmy Funds Bob Cheney Lifetime Commitment Award. Tony was born in Hingham, Massachusetts and lived there with Rosemary before they retired to Surprise, Arizona, where they lived for 22 years. They just recently moved to Leesburg, Virginia to live closer to their daughters and grandchildren. He loved playing golf, cooking for his family and friends, and carving peach stone rings. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Tony will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tonys name to the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Massachusetts 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Due to current limitations, a Memorial service will not be scheduled. There is a memorial website link https://everloved.com/life-of/anthony-merlino/ where friends and family can leave a message.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 20 to May 27, 2020