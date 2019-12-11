Home

Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
acred Heart Church
Quincy, MA
Armand C. Christman Obituary
Armand C. Christman, 94 of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan L. (Gerstel) Christman. Devoted father of Linda Christman of Newburyport and Joe Christman and his wife Linda of Hingham. Proud grandfather of Joseph Christman and Ashley Portal of Boston, Jennifer Spruce and her husband Trey Spruce of Boston, Lea Christman of Hingham and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Friday at 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 9:30. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. The Christman family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the South Shore for their guidance, care and compassion. A special thank you to his loving nephew David MacDougall for his daily phone calls and weekly visits. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Armands memory to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -