Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
1057 Main Street
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
Audrey Gordon Obituary
Audrey (Anderson) Gordon of Hingham, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at home with her family. This is where she met her husband, married, raised her family, and lived for 67 years. Predeceased by her husband, Donald Gordon, her parents Edwin Anderson and Helen (Foster) Anderson, and her siblings Eleanor Havey, Robert Anderson, Warren Anderson. Survived by her brother, Edwin Anderson from Winthrop, Mass., her three children Donna (Gordon) Stewart of Hingham, Mass., Deborah (Gordon) Giacobbe of Lake Alfred, Fla., and James Gordon of Hingham, Mass., her ten beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at the Resurrection Church, 1057 Main Street, Hingham, Wednesday, November 6, at 10 a.m. There will be visiting hours held on Tuesday, November 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019
