Avis Hunt Studley, of Hingham, born in 1925, died on September 26, 2020. As a Hull resident she graduated from Hingham High School, Boston University and Bridgewater State College with a M.A. in education. She taught fifth grade for many years at Foster School. In 1945 she married her high school sweetheart Thomas Studley, who predeceased her in 2018 shortly before their 73rd wedding anniversary. They lived for 70 years on Burr Road where Avis spent many hours working in her garden, for which she was well known, including several garden tours. She was very involved in school and town activities, serving as president of the Garden Club, Mother's Club and PTO groups. For decades she was active in the Hingham Congregational Church Choir. Because of Tom and Avis' popularity and involvement in the community, they as a couple were named Citizens of the Year in 2007. She is survived by son Michael of Hingham; son Robert of Yarmouth, Maine; daughter Susan of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter Jane of Staunton, Virginia; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held later next year. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
