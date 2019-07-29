|
Barbara (Hutchins) Galvin, of Hingham, formerly of Halifax, and West Melbourne, Fla., passed on July 20, 2019 in Weymouth, with family at her side. Barbara leaves behind her sons Kenneth, Paul (husband of Jacqueline Galvin), Wayne, and her daughter, Katherine (wife of Bill Stuart). Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Richard S. Galvin, her son Donald, and her granddaughter Racheal. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara, also known to many people as "Nana":, loved her family and could been seen and heard on the sidelines cheering on her great-grandchildren at their sporting events. When not at an event, she spent her time making people happy with her constant smile, abundance of energy, warm heart and great tan. Barbara also enjoyed making hand knitted socks, blankets and clothing for her family, friends and veterans. If you were lucky enough to meet her, there is not doubt you would love her. Barbara Galvin "Nana" had a wonderful light around her and brightened everyone's day! She will be missed by so many! Services will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Barbara and her granddaughter, Racheal Barbara Kula to St. Judes Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019