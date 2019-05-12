|
|
Barbara S. (Snyder) Kelley, of Hingham and formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully Friday morning April 12, 2019, she was 91. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. Snyder and Helene (MacSorley). Barbara was a 1945 graduate of Boston Latin School, and later earned her Bachelors Degree in Arts, and Masters Degree in Education from Regis College, graduating in 1949. She was very active in the alumni associations of both schools, and the Quincy Teachers Association. Barbara was an elementary school teacher for the Quincy Public Schools for over 38 years, retiring in 1995. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late James W. Kelley; devoted mother of James P. Kelley and his wife Cathy of Cotuit, and Paul T. Kelley (Ret. LT. COL. US Army) and his wife Kristy of Seattle, Wash.; proud grandmother of Patrick Kelley (LT. US Navy), James Kelley, Meaghan Kelley, Jackson Kelley, and Hannah Kelley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, June 27, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbaras memory to the Quincy Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Office of the Superintendent of Schools, c/o Laura Owens, 34 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2019