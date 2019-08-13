|
|
Barbara Stoddard passed away in the early hours of August 2, 2019, at the age of 92. Until the last year and a half, she lived her whole life on Lazell Street in Hingham. First in 202 with her parents, George and Marion (Holt) Lyon and two sisters, Elizabeth and Janet; all have predeceased her. She then moved next door to 204 into a house she built with her husband, John A. Stoddard, in 1950, where they raised their family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and the open garage door as a signal of welcome. She always had a cold drink to offer and lots of snacks and conversation. She was known for her pies, her pickles, Keds of all colors and her white gloves. She was happiest in her vegetable garden and watching for deer, turkeys and feeding the birds. Barbara, better known as Gromie, is survived by her three children, Robin and her husband Kimball Hobbs of Walpole, Maine, Andrea and her husband Damien Benson of Marblehead, and John A. Stoddard Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Hingham. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Ben Hobbs and his wife Sara of Avon Lake, Ohio, Julie Hobbs Currid and her husband John of So. Euclid, Ohio, Daniel Stoddard of Stamford, Conn., and Christopher Stoddard of Brooklyn, N.Y. Last, but not least, her four great-grandchildren, Emily and JAC (John Alden) Currid and Amelia and Emerson Hobbs. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John Stoddard in January of 2018. Visiting hours will be held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel on August 17, from 12-1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will proceed at the High Street Cemetery, Hingham, once services are complete. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019