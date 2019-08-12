Home

Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Wake
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage United Methodist Church
Braintree,, MA
View Map
Barry S. Doland Obituary
Barry S. Doland, age 69 of Hingham, passed peacefully August 9, 2019 after a long battle with illness. He was an over fifty year resident of Hingham and a proud graduate of the 1968 Hingham High Class. Barry served the community in many forms through the years most notably with his volunteer efforts at the Heritage United Methodist Church of Braintree where he served as a choir member, a Certified Lay Speaker and a member of the New England Conference United Methodist Church nomination committee. Barry was a retail manager at Woolworth's Store, at Fanny Farmer Candies and at Grossman's as well as being the manager at the retail store at the Coast Guard Station in Boston. In retail, Barry was able to feed his thirst for his favorite thing, Moxie, his first true love. He enjoyed the Coast Guard store as it helped to show the pride his family had in the family military background with Barry's grandfather being a Major-General. Barry also served at the Hingham Public Library as a volunteer in his younger years. Barry was born to his parents Ethel (Shaw) Doland Franks and the late Edward W. Doland. He was the beloved husband of Lynda Adele (Smith) Doland of 45 wonderful years. He is survived by his daughter Lilianna Lapier and her husband Jason of Fitchburg. Also survived by his brother Todd and his wife Irina Roudnitskaya-Doland of St. Petersburg, Russia and Quincy, brother Scott Doland of Hingham and his sister Lanijean Feeley and her husband Walter of Washington, N.H. Barry was loved by his step-sister Dianne C. Weeks of St. Croix and his late stepfather James D. Franks. A wake held Tuesday, August 13, from 4 - 7 pm.. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel. Funeral services on Wednesday the 14, at the Heritage United Methodist Church in Braintree, 236 Grove St. at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the South Shore Model Rail Road Club, 52 Bare Cove Park Dr., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional Information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019
