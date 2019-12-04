|
|
Bonnie Jean Wichern, age 79, passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2019 in Hingham, MA. She was born in the Bronx, NY, to Thomas and Ruth Fahey (Kromberg). Bonnie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Arthur, son Mark, his wife Julie, and their children, Charlie, Dan, and Ann Catherine of Hingham MA., daughter Kris and husband John Moreton and their children Kate and Will of Minneapolis MN., and son Brian of Venice FL. and his children, Elizabeth and Henry. She is also survived by her brother James Fahey, of Ocala FL. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, her brother Steven Newbold, and her dear friends Marion, Ann, Ruth and Marianne. Bonnie adored her family and friends. She was a tireless advocate for her children, a loving wife, and caregiver to many in her extended family. She was a member of The Walton Five, her high school friends, with whom she shared many happy times. She was a devoted and active member of the Methodist Church in Floral Park, NY, Minneapolis, MN, and Ocala, FL. She loved to play Mahjong with her Bellerose friends. In her 50s, Bonnie went to college and graduated with Honors from the University of Minnesota. She and Arthur travelled extensively throughout Europe and the Middle East. She was an avid reader, loved visiting museums, and going to the theatre. Her spirit lives on in all those whose lives she touched. A private memorial for family and close friends to celebrate her life will be planned at a future date. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www. DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019