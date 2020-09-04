1/
Claire A. (Brennan) Reichenbacher of Hingham, died September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to George Reichenbacher of Hingham. Loving mother of Steven Reichenbacher of Winchester, Denise OConnor and her husband Tim of Hull and Karen Reichenbacher of Weymouth. Sister of John Brennan of Quogue, NY and the late Marie Witteck. For many years, Claire worked as the administrative assistant at the Old Colony Montessori School in Hingham. With her warm smile and engaging personality, she was beloved by the staff, students and families. Claire loved playing tennis and spending summers on the Cape. She was blessed with wonderful friends who shared many laughs and supported one another through life's ups and downs. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3-7 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For those who can not gather with Claires family you may still offer your support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added

Published in The Hingham Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
