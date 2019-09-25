|
|
Claire F. Hooper, of Hingham, passed on September 20, 2019 at the age of 103. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger W. Hooper. Caring mother of Roger W. and his wife Sally of Amherst, N.H, John L. and his wife Joanne of Brewster and William F. of Saco, Maine. She is also survived by his 6 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Claire was born and raised in Framingham and had lived in Needham, Sandwich and Hingham. She was a retired Needham public school teacher. There will be a memorial service of Celebration on December 26, at Linden Ponds, a date that would have been Claire's 104th birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Claire's name to a . For additional information and online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019