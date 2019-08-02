Home

Constance B. Gent Obituary
Constance B. Gent, a lifetime resident of Hingham, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Cardigan Nursing Home in Scituate. She was 82. The only child of the late Edward and Eunice (Barrett) Gent, Connie was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, a legal secretary for Peabody & Arnold in Boston for many years until her retirement, and a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Hingham. As much as Connie loved the Red Sox, Bruins and all things Ireland, she loved her hometown of Hingham, especially seeing the movies at Loring Hall and visiting the local Irish pubs. Connie was the cousin of (the late) Robert F. Barrett Jr. and his wife Eleanor of Hingham. She is also survived by their sons, Robert F. III, Patrick and John Barrett, all of Hingham, and Stephen Barrett of Jackson Hole, Wyo.; and many longtime friends. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Cardigan Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care. Services will be Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. from the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Pauls Church, Hingham, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. A visiting hour will precede the services on Friday from 9-10 a.m. only. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Constance to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019
