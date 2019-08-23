|
Constance Jane (Godfrey) Sylvester of Hingham (formerly of Weymouth) went to be with her Lord on Aug. 20, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by her family. Connie was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Gilman W. Sylvester. Connie leaves her daughter, Laura Stacy Sylvester and loved one Wayne Jacobs of Mashpee; daughter, Lynne Harkins and her husband Ed Harkins of Tilton, N.H.; granddaughter, Katrina (Jacobs) Galipon and her husband Jean-Baptiste Galipon of France; granddaughter, Victoria Jacobs and her fiance Jesse Laurino of Forestdale; great-granddaughter, Leah; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her caring brother, Otis W. Godfrey and his wife Marie of Greenwood, Ind. (both formerly of Weymouth). Connie was predeceased by her dear sister, Dorothy Goodwin of Nashua, N.H. Born in Dorchester, to Captain Otis W. and Dorothy H. (Parks) Godfrey, Connie grew up in Quincy and Weymouth. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1950 and the School of Practical Art. Although her career in commercial art was interrupted by her marriage to Gil, Connie continued her art education and created many exquisite items, which took prominent places in their home as well as those of their children. Connie and Gil owned and operated a small apartment rental business. Gil was grateful to have Connie not only as the love of his in life, but as his business partner. Connie was an animal lover having owned five dogs during her lifetime. She especially loved taking Good Dog Al and Tuxedo Tom to Bare Cove Park in Hingham, where they explored every trail. Connie was fond of going out to eat and taking weekends on the Cape where the dogs were sure to get special take-out orders. It is possible that no other dogs have eaten at so many restaurants and been to so many parks in Massachusetts. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. and the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home, at 516 Washington St., in Braintree, immediately followed by interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Crossroads Worship Center; 241 Broad St., Weymouth, MA 02188 or a .
