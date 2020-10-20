Daniel A. "Dan" Zapatti, of Hingham, formerly of Braintree, died October 16, 2020. Dan was born in Boston to the late Naomio and Eugenia Zopatti. He grew up in Roxbury and attended Roxbury Memorial High School. After high school, Dan became a U.S. Korean War Army veteran. He was a very creative man who could play any tune just by hearing it and liked to paint beautiful works of art. Dan liked to dance and was very social, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Loving brother of Loretta M. Giampapa and her late husband Guy of East Walpole and Christine S. Zopatti of Hingham. Proud uncle of Michael and Irene Giampapa of Stoughton and Susan Giampapa of East Walpole. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Clares Church, Braintree at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In loving memory of Dan, please consider a donation to South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those who cannot gather together with Dan's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. If you cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.