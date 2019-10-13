|
David C. Burr, 75, of Keene, N.H., formerly of Hingham, Mass., passed peacefully October 11, 2019 at his home following a long illness. Mr. Burr was a former LT and Naval Aviator stationed at Quonset Point, R.I. and at South Weymouth Naval Air Station during his proud Navy service. Born and raised in Hingham, he was a 1962 graduate of Hingham High School, spurring him on to degrees from Wentworth Institute of Technology, his commercial Pilot's License from Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute, his BS from Univ. of Rhode Island and an MBA from Providence College. Husband of Marcia L. (Waynen) Osborn Burr, he is survived by two daughters, Jenifer Jean O'Brien of Wyoming, R.I., Susan T. Ewers of Swanzey, N.H. and a son, William B. Osborn of Tewksbury, Mass. and six grandchildren. He is the brother of the late Peter Burr of Laconia, N.H. and son of the late Allston Pratt Burr and the late Lois Cushing Burr and nephew of the late Charles T. Cushing Jr., all of Hingham. Graveside service with a military presence in Hingham Centre Cemetery on Wednesday, October 16, at 10:30 a.m. Following the service a celebration of David's life will be held in the hall below the Hingham Congregational Church, 378 Main St., Hingham. Friends and family are invited. Donations may be made to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431. For more information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019