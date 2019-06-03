|
David George Petitti, a longtime Hingham resident, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 78. Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and was the son of the late Andrew F. and Julia (Dolan) Petitti. David attended local schools and graduated from the Brighton High School with the Class of 1958. Following high school, David had a fruitful career in property management. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. A dedicated, determined and hardworking man, David never officially retired, as he loved to keep busy. In David's spare time, he enjoyed being in the sun, working with his hands, caring for his yard and spending time in the great outdoors. He loved all the seasons and looked forward to seasonal activities such as snowmobiling in New Hampshire. For many years, David and his wife, Caroline, had a farm on their property. David loved caring for all the different animals they had throughout the years. In 1985 they purchased a home in New Hampshire where they often spent time relaxing and enjoying time away from work. David was a proud member of the Sons of Italy and enjoyed maintaining the grounds and volunteering whenever he could to help. David was a kind, loving and selfless man who cared most about his family. His children and grandchildren are what gave him most enjoyment in life and he was proud of them all. David's life lessons and love are his legacy that continue through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. David was the beloved husband of Caroline (Magnifico) Petitti, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of David A. Petitti and his wife Kerin of Hingham and Denamarie ODonnell and her husband Patrick of Hingham. David was the loving grandfather of Angelina and Deanna ODonnell and Grace Petitti, all of Hingham. He was the dear brother of five and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. David's funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www. Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019