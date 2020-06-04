Diane E. Willard, of Hingham, died May 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Diane grew up in Quincy. After graduating from Quincy High School, she received a Bachelor's Degree in education from Bridgewater State College, and a Master's Degree and Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of education from Boston College. She was a long-time teacher in the Quincy Public Schools and a Eucharistic Minister in Resurrection Parish in Hingham. Diane will be remembered for her warm and loving heart, kind friendship and strong faith. Cherished daughter of the late Milton and Margaret Willard, and loving sister and best friend of Judy Willard of Hingham. A private burial has already been held, and a celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. However, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Diane may be made to the Linden Ponds Student Scholarship Fund, c/o Philanthropy, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.