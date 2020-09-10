Dolores Emma (Miller) Bendix passed away on Sept 3rd, 2020 after a short illness in Spring, Tx. Dee as she was known by her family and friends was a one-of-a-kind mother who passionately loved her family and friends with an amazing sense of humor and a love of laughter. Dolores (Dee) Bendix was born on Oct 20th, 1929 to parents Caleb Miller and Emma (Moricca) Miller in Brooklyn, Kings, New York. She was the youngest of 3 Children, Brother William (Deceased) and older sister Marilyn who currently resides in North Carolina. Although she spent most of her adult life in Hingham, MA she never lost her New York accent or her New York attitude. Dee is survived by her four children, Alfred Bendix of Bainbridge Island WA, Joseph Bendix of Ormond Beach, FL, Dolores Huie of The Woodlands, Tx and Mark Bendix of San Jos del Cabo, Mexico, ten grandchildren and eight great Grandchildren. Private family services are planned Sept 12, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Park 19351 SE County Line Rd. Tequesta , FL 33469.



