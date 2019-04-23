|
Domenic Micarelli, a man who loved music, art, cooking, and bringing family together, passed in peace on April 7, 2019, with his fianc Diane Soucy by his side. He was 63. Dom had big heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and not a mean bone in his body. Throughout his life, music, art, and family intersected. In the 1970s, he joined his brother Joe in the Fat City Band and together they saw the group go from rehearsing in the basement to lines waiting to get into clubs. When he left the band, Dom, the son of artist Clement "Mic" Micarelli, started his own framing shop and art gallery, aptly named The Artist's Son. It was later renamed The Christopher Gallery after his son Chris was born. As a business owner, he served as President of the Cohasset Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, music remained deep in his soul and he continued to play the drums with Milk and Bones, even as he was battling cancer. Dom often sat in as substitute host for a late-night WATD radio show that he lovingly curated from his vast collection of blues and jazz albums. But the biggest impact Uncle Dom had was on his family, who he brought together for years for cousin night. He cooked for 13 people and dinner was always served promptly at 10:30 pm. He will be profoundly missed by his mother Mary (Amalfitano) Micarelli and son Christopher Micarelli, siblings Joe Micarelli and Paula Sullivan, their spouses Angel Micarelli and Walter Sullivan, former wife Laurie Borden, fianc Diane Soucy, nephew Ray Micarelli, and nieces Noelle Micarelli, Tori Sullivan, and Julianne Sullivan. A celebration of his life will be held in May (details will be sent to his many friends). For those who would like to honor Dom with a donation to the wonderful people who cared for him at the Pat Roche Hospice Home, information is available at https://www. nvna.org/nvna-and-hospice-charitable-fund/.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019