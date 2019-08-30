Home

Donald A. Hussey Obituary
Donald A. Hussey, 76 of Hingham, died peacefully in the company of his family on August 27, 2019. He was the loving husband of Brenda (Hayes) Hussey and devoted father to Gregory and Jennifer. He is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren: Liam, Caileen, and Hale. He was a Vietnam-Era veteran of the United States Air Force Security Services as a Top Secret code interpreter, a school teacher in Norwell, the founder of American Exterior (AmEx) Corporation, a politician and candidate for US Congress, and a successful author and founder of SeaWall Books: http://donhussey.com/about-don-hussey/. Private family funeral services were held. For additional information and online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019
