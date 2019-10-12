|
|
Doone Hughes Williams died peacefully at the age of 92 on August 27, 2018, after a short illness. Doone was an extraordinary woman who loved life and people. Her roaring intellect and boundless curiosity were only matched by the size of her heart and her great warmth. She was a great listener and a better story teller. Born June 1, 1926, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Ada Vaughan Hughes and Urban Becker Hughes, "Lorna" Doone was raised in Laurel, Mississippi. Her dear childhood friend "Millie" Mildred Lucas Stevens Edwards said Doone was not afraid of anything. Doone thrived despite the Great Depression and World War II. Doone graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College with a master's degree in History. She moved to New Orleans, working in an antiquarian book shop. Having grown up in the "Jim Crow" South and repelled by racism, Doone fled North to New York City, where she worked in publishing. At age 27 she married Greer Williams. He was a prominent medical writer. After living in Washington, D.C., and Chicago, the couple moved to Hingham, settling in their rambling Crow Point home overlooking Hingham Bay. Doones door was always open. She cooked delicious food and her Christmas Eve party was legendary. She was rampantly creative and sang beautifully. She adored her children, her grandchild, friends, art, travel, nature and cats. Doone worked in editing, health program writing and directing, autism, and mental health. She had a strong sense of social justice and was a friend of Bill, Hillary and Barack. Doone was larger than life and is missed terribly. She is survived by her children, Deb Williams of Kingsland, Texas; Kevin G. Williams of Hingham; and Julie Williams of Marble Falls, Texas, and Hingham; as well as grandson, Kevin Hill-Williams of North Adams, several cousins, and many friends. Please join her family in celebrating Doone's life at 11 a.m. on October 19, 2019, at Old Ship Church, 107 Main St., Hingham. Lunch and remembrances will follow immediately at the parish house across the street. Please bring a song, poem or story of Doone to share. Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Pat Roche Hospice Home.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019