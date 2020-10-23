1/
Doreen Cole
Doreen Lateefy Cole of Hingham, passed away October 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in Providence, R.I., to parents Steven and Lateefy (Maloof) Cole, Doreen was a South Shore girl her whole life. She was a graduate of Hull High School and went on to study at Northeastern University. Being a longtime resident of Hingham and bouncing back from Rockland also, Doreen had numerous jobs in the human resources field. She wore many hats in the HR world for a few medical agencies and other varied companies. Doreen is survived by her nephews, Richard Olsen of Weymouth, Michael Olsen of Hull; and her niece, Stacey Kehoe and her husband Jody of Cohasset. She is also survived by her treasured great-nieces and nephew, Sarah, Samantha and Jody Jr. Visiting hours will be held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, on Monday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at a future date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
