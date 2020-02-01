Home

Services
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pauls Church
Hingham, MA
View Map
Eileen R. Plouf Obituary
Eileen R. (Quilty) Plouf 95, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 30, 2020. Born in Weymouth, she was the daughter of the late John W. Quilty and Nora (Geraghty). Eileen was a Manufacturing Supervisor with Sigma Instruments for 42 years. Eileen was the beloved wife of 62 years of the late John Plouf Sr. and the devoted mother of John Plouf Jr. and and his companion Linda Hannan of Hanson, Robert Plouf of Weymouth, and the late Gerald Plouf. She was the proud grandmother of Amanda Plouf of Woodbine GA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday February 3, from 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Services Tuesday from the funeral home at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eileens memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -