|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" (Freedman) Goldsmith, of Hingham passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 after a brief but brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving children during her final hours. After the passing of her devoted and loving husband Allan (with whom she was married for 47 years), Eleanor spend her days with her children, Heather Skulsky and her husband Bryan of Marshfield and Matthew Goldsmith and his wife Lisa of Natick; grandchildren Aaron and Jillian Skulsky and Madelyn and Tess Goldsmith and a close circle of friends. Ellie enjoyed attending Shabbat dinners and services at Congregation Sha'aray Shalom. She loved her monthly trips to the Priscilla Beach Theatre. Eleanor's greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren enjoying lunches, shopping trips and basketballs games, they filled her days with pride, love and joy. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be planned at a future date for all to pay and share their condolences. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to JDRF of New England, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481 in honor of Madelyn Goldsmith. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020