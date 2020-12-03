Elisabeth "Betty" Patterson passed away peacefully in her home November 29, 2020, at the age of 94. She was raised in Somerville, the only child of Karl and Lena (Bischoff) Gaiser. She was predeceased by her husband Chester "Chet" by 41 years. She is survived by four children, Thomas (partner, Matthew Wyrebek), David (wife, Julianne), Karen (husband, Christopher) Poreda and Anne Crowley. She leaves nine grandchildren, Ryan (his husband, Darren) Zulberti, Ashley (husband, Sean) Monaghan, Erin (husband, Liam) Carroll, Justin Patterson, Jason (wife, Sandi) Poreda, Heather Poreda, Jeffrey (wife, Ashley) Poreda, and Abby and Sam Crowley. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Cole and Ava Monaghan, Davin Patterson Zulberti, and Owen and Brendan Carroll. She also leaves behind many wonderful friends. Betty spent most of her married life in Hingham. Betty and Chet were founding members of the Hingham House of Prayer Lutheran church. She devoted her time and talent to its many organizations and events and was an active member of her church. She was a member of the Hingham Ladies Club. She was a Doric Docent at the State House for many years. She volunteered at the Wellspring food pantry, served meals at the Hingham Senior Center, and made many a meal for the Hingham Veteran's Home. She participated in card groups and enjoyed many activities with her friends. Betty loved to travel, from her condo in the Cayman Islands, which Chet bought for her shortly before his death. This also included trips to China, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico as well as many trips to Europe and loved traveling around the country visiting her children and grandchildren. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to VNA Hospice Care, Woburn or to Camp Calumet in Freedom, N.H., where Betty enjoyed her yearly retreats and was an avid supporter. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. Her family is thankful for the years they were able to share with Betty and will always remember her straight-forwardness, her wonderful stories, and her many memorable expressions. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
