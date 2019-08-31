|
Elizabeth Turnbull Emerson, age 99, of The Forum on Park Lane in Dallas, TX passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born Dorothy Elizabeth Turnbull in Bellevue, Idaho on July 9, 1920. Her family owned a sheep ranch in Carey, Idaho. Betty graduated from high school in 1938. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Weber State University in Utah in 1942 and taught English and Drama in Pocatello, Idaho from 1942-43. Betty joined the American Red Cross in 1943 and was stationed at Treasure Island Naval Hospital in San Francisco, CA during World War II. While working at the hospital, she met Dr. Roger Hill Emerson and they married on October 27, 1945. In the Spring of 1946, they headed East to New York and later to Massachusetts. Betty lived most of her married life in Hingham, Mass. She was active in several organizations: Ladies Guild at St. Johns Episcopal Church, Friends of the South Shore Hospital, the Hingham Historical Society, the Hingham Yacht club and Cohasset Golf Club. She was instrumental to get Glad Tidings Plain in South Hingham designated as an historic district on Main St. She had a passion for studying period furniture and decorative art and attended classes in Boston. She loved sports and enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and waterskiing. She still enjoyed exercise and yoga classes at the Forum. Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, Roger Hill Emerson, Sr. MD of Dallas, TX and Hingham, MA. She is survived by her son, Roger Hill Emerson, Jr. MD and his spouse, Patricia Pizzella Emerson of Dallas and by her daughter, Susan Janet Emerson of Grapevine, TX. Three grandchildren: Caroline Emerson Davey and her spouse Ian Edward Davey of Hingham, MA; Christopher Lowell Emerson and his spouse, Helen Hutton Emerson of Dallas, TX; and Catherine Hill Emerson of Hingham, MA. Two Great Grandchildren: Jacob Edward Davey and Celia Annette Davey of Hingham, MA. She was a devoted mother and wife who loved her family very much. She continued to travel and enjoy life right to the end and passed peacefully on August 10. She was the matriarch and the rock of our family and will be so deeply missed.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019