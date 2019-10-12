|
Ellen Coady Ramsey died on October 9, 2019, after a prolonged illness in Plymouth. Born October 9, 1939, Ellen was raised in Cambridge before attending Boston State College, where she earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Education. After marrying her husband, the late Robert J. Ramsey Jr., she raised her family in Hingham, where she was active in a variety of civic and social organizations. Ellen had a long career as a teacher at St. Jerome School in Weymouth, where she taught fourth grade for many years before retiring in 2005. She also taught English for many years as a part-time faculty member at Quincy College. She loved reading, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her family on Nantucket. Ellen will be remembered for the tremendous kindness she displayed towards everyone she encountered, her compassion for the less fortunate, and as a loyal friend. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and survived by her brother, James Coady and his wife Marilyn of Middleboro; and her three children, Robert Ramsey and his wife Kimberly of Kingston, Katie Hughes and her husband Frederick of Kingston and William Ramsey and his wife Adrienne of Hingham. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Aidan and Finnegan Ramsey, Ella and Owen Hughes, and John, Peter, and Abigail Ramsey. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 147 North Street, Hingham. Friends may visit at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, on 21 Emerald Street, in Hingham, from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, October 14. The interment will be at St. Pauls Cemetery in Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019