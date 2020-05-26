|
Emmette Grant Jackson Jr. passed away on May 22, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, from pneumonia and complications of COVID 19. He was 89. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Emily (Surles) and Emmette G. Jackson. Emmette attended and graduated in 1952 as an Ensign in the NROTC program at Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon his graduation from Georgia Tech, Emmette served in the Navy and became a Lieutenant and Engineering Officer on the USS Charles R. Ware. Following his active duty, he joined the Naval Reserves. While stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, he met the love of his life, Norma (Hagman), and were married for 65 happy years. After the Navy, they started out in New Jersey before moving to Hingham in 1957. Emmette worked as a Mechanical Engineer specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He became a partner with Cleverdon, Varney & Pike, where he worked for many years. He continued his career with Balco Engineering, Shooshanian Engineering before retiring from Abood Holloran. Affectionately known as a "Southern Gentleman", Emmette was a resident of Hingham for 63 years. He served the town as a member of the Planning Board and Advisory Board. He was Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Hingham Congregational Church and a Corporator for the Hingham Institution for Savings. Emmette assisted with the drainage expansion project at Hingham Tennis Club in the 1970s. A longtime member of Hingham Yacht Club and Cohasset Golf Club, he was an avid sailor and an enthusiastic golfer. Later in life he became a diehard bowler. And creatively, he enjoyed sketching and painting. Nothing made Emmette happier than spending time with his family. He was devoted to his family. Emmette is survived by his wife, Norma, daughter, Andrea (Jackson) Mullin and husband Rick of Dennis, son, Steven and wife Madelyn (Ceriani) of Medway, two granddaughters, Jennifer and Kristine, and a nephew from Alabama. He was preceded in death by his sisters, PatiSue and Juliette of Georgia. Emmette will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to the Hingham Senior Center. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020