Evelyn S. Williams

Evelyn S. Williams Obituary
Evelyn S. (Spaulding) Williams, of Hingham and Brewster, passed away October 12, 2019 at the age of 99. She is the wife of the late Kenneth W. Williams. She is survived by her sons Lewis and his wife Dorothy of Hingham, Donald and his wife Mary of Harwich, Todd and his wife Joan of Scituate and Robert Williams, and his wife Jamie of Cohasset. Sister of the late Janet McCloud, and Ruth Spaulding. Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, baking, book club, gardening, and she even mowed her own lawn until she was 90 years old. She loved playing golf and bridge in her later years. She also love spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
