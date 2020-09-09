Forbes Woodhull Kelley Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Quincy, on September 1, 2020. Skip, as he was known to his friends and family, was the son of Col. Forbes W. Kelley (U.S. Army) and Ruth T. Kelley (U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.). Skip was born in California while his parents were on active duty there in 1945 and later moved to Hingham, where he attended school. The family were a summer residents of Boothbay Harbor, Maine. He continued his education at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., after being discharged from the U.S. Army. After serving in Korea and discharged, he continued his education at Northeastern University obtaining degrees in computer engineering, both hardware and software. Upon graduation he worked for several computer companies and became a contact for President Jimmy Carter for computer problems. Later he attended Harvard where he earned several degrees in environmental and economic areas. Skip joined the American Legion and was a member of the Harvard Club of Boston and Harvard Faculty Club. Skip was predeceased by his parents and survived by his cousins. Memorial services are not planned at this time. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
