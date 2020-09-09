1/
Forbes W. Kelley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forbes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forbes Woodhull Kelley Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Quincy, on September 1, 2020. Skip, as he was known to his friends and family, was the son of Col. Forbes W. Kelley (U.S. Army) and Ruth T. Kelley (U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.). Skip was born in California while his parents were on active duty there in 1945 and later moved to Hingham, where he attended school. The family were a summer residents of Boothbay Harbor, Maine. He continued his education at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., after being discharged from the U.S. Army. After serving in Korea and discharged, he continued his education at Northeastern University obtaining degrees in computer engineering, both hardware and software. Upon graduation he worked for several computer companies and became a contact for President Jimmy Carter for computer problems. Later he attended Harvard where he earned several degrees in environmental and economic areas. Skip joined the American Legion and was a member of the Harvard Club of Boston and Harvard Faculty Club. Skip was predeceased by his parents and survived by his cousins. Memorial services are not planned at this time. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved