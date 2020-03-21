|
|
On Tuesday. March 3, 2020, Francis Michael Russell, caring husband of 65 years and father of five, passed away at the age of 89. Frank was born on March 26, 1930 in Auburn, MA to Leo and Teresa Russell. He graduated from St. Louis High School in Webster MA, then entered a distinctive, year-long Air Force program in Texas. Returning to Boston, he attended Northeastern University, then worked as a highly-sought-after draftsman and renderer while finishing his education at the Boston Architectural Center. During this time, he married Ann Donlin, a St. Louis alumna whom he had known since youth. A licensed architectural engineer, Frank practiced for well over fifty years and founded two companies: Rustrac, a commercial engineering firm, and later Russell Design, a residential firm. His residential work melded unique, modern ideals with traditional New England and later Floridian styles. A long-time resident of Hingham, MA, Chatham, MA and Venice, FL, Frank was a passionate gardener, quahoger, fisherman, chef and traveler. He loved nature and the ocean, especially the complex, changing inlets of Cape Cod. He was also an imaginative storyteller, perplexing his grandchildren with strange, unbelievable tales. His peers and family revered him as a brilliant mind and diligent worker who possessed certain mystical qualities of humor, artistry and joy in simple pleasures. Once, at a bar in Key West, he placed third in an Ernest Hemingway-look-alike contest. He hadnt prepared for the contest or even known it was taking place. He just wanted a beer. Frank is survived by his wife Ann (Venice, FL), his five sons Tim (Plymouth, MA, wife Tobi), Tom (Englewood, FL, wife Karin), Chris (New York, NY, wife Gina), Dan (Hingham, MA, wife Heidi) and Greg (Costa Mesa, CA, wife Abbie), ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service will be held this coming summer in Chatham, MA.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020