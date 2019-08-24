|
Frank Argiro, of Hingham, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Joanne B. (Circosta) Argiro. Frank was the head custodian for 32 years until his retirement at South Junior High School in Hingham. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, landscaping, and just always wanted to be kept busy. The cornerstone of his life was the wonderful times spent with his beautiful family. Frank will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. He was the loving father of Elizabeth "Bette" Wood and her husband Timothy of Duxbury, Frank Argiro Jr. and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Michael Argiro of Hingham, and Linda Rubino and her husband Lee of Hingham; proud Papa to Michael John, Tim, Alison, Amanda, Nick, Marissa, and Joe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 27, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019