Frederic Lamb of Bradenton, Fla., and Round Pond, Maine, previously a longtime resident of Hingham, Mass., passed away on September 13, 2019, at the age of 71. Son of the late Eleanore (Nevery) Lamb and John J. Lamb, Frederic was the husband of 47 years to Karen (Kelsey) Lamb; father to Julie (Lamb) McGoldrick and her husband Peter McGoldrick of Tampa, Fla., and Brian Lamb and his wife Lina (Penikas) Lamb of Hingham; loving grandfather to Kyle and Sean McGoldrick, Marija Lamb and Jonas Lamb; brother to Joyce Ryan (Jack Ryan) of Hingham, Gayle Doucette (Kenneth Doucette) of Hingham, John Lamb of Hingham and Richard Lamb (Mary Lamb) of Weymouth, Mass. Fred was also a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews and their families. Fred graduated from Hingham High School in 1967. He served in the Naval Air Reserve and attended Northeastern University. His entire career was in the insurance industry; starting at as Corroon & Black and eventually becoming partner at International Insurance Group. He later moved on to Accordia Insurance to then retire as Managing Director of Wells Fargo in 2012. Fred enjoyed fond memories of his many years In Hingham, coaching Hingham Youth Hockey, golfing at the South Shore Country Club and boating out of Landfall Marina. He acquired his wife Karen's love of Maine, where she grew up, and eventually retired there in the summers. He enjoyed retirement by spending those summers on his boat, the Moxie Mist, in Round Pond and on the golf course in Booth Bay. His greatest joy was when his Maine home was filled with family, eating lobster in Muscongus Bay and fishing off their dock with their golden retriever always at his side. Over the last few years, he and Karen split time between Bradenton, Fla., and Maine to be with their family and grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m., November 2, at St. Paul's Church in Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hingham Sports Partnership at hinghamsports.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019