Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Durling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick A. Durling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick A. Durling Obituary
Frederick A. Durling, of Hingham, passed peacefully at the South Shore Hospital on July 26, 2019 at the age of 75. He was the beloved husband of Verna M. (Dunham) Durling for 49 years. Dear father of Mark A. Durling and his wife Kristen of Carver and proud grandfather of Matthew and Abigail. Frederick was survived by many loved nieces and nephews as well as sisters, Georgia Bates of Scituate and E. Ann Hardwick of Maine. He was the cherished son of the late George and Eleanor (Fairbank) Durling. Frederick was a proud Airforce Veteran during the Vietnam era and a boat captain in the city of Boston for many years as well as a sports and train enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, family has requested that donations be made in Frederick's name to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St, Quincy, MA 02169 or www.SalvationArmy.org and the South Shore Baptist Mission Fund. Visiting hours held on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street Hingham. Funeral services held Wednesday morning July 31, at 11 am.. at the South Shore Baptist Church. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. For additional information and online guest book please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now